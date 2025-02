Raging Cajun Catering shares taste of New Orleans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's big game weekend and you can enjoy some of the fun in New Orleans without taking the trip.

It's also Mardi Gras season and food is a big part of New Orleans' culture.

Chef Reggie Carter, with Raging Cajun Catering, who is actually from Treme, New Orleans, the oldest Black neighborhood in America, joined ABC7 to share some flavors of New Orleans.