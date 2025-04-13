Red Clay Dance Company presents '16' at Columbia College Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago announces "16" by Red Clay Dance Company.

The dance features Founding Artistic Director and CEO Vershawn Sanders-Ward's new staging of Written on the Flesh and a premiere by choreographer Bebe Miller.

Miller made her Dance Center debut at the original Uptown location in 1990 as part of Present Vision/Past Voice - The African American Tradition in Modern Dance series.

"Vershawn Sanders-Ward and Bebe Miller are shining examples of continued, never-ending dedication to the field, to process, to inquiry, to continuing to investigate," says Dance Center Artistic Director Meredith Sutton.

There will only be three performances, beginning on April 17.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

