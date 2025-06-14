Red Hive Market offers handcrafted gift ideas for Father's Day

Father's Day is tomorrow and if you've procrastinated on buying dad a gift, listen up.

You can shop local at Red Hive Market to find a unique, handcrafted gift that's as special as dear dad. You'll find 35 unique Chicago-area artisans all under one roof, offering a variety of handmade goods. Red Hive Market is located at 6 W Wilson St, Batavia, IL 60510. It's open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Red Hive co-owner Bridget Johnson visited ABC7 along with Roxanne Hamlin, owner of Not Your Grandma's Aprons, to show off some last-minute gift ideas you can pick up today.