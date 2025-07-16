Relic of future millennial-era saint, Carlo Acutis, on display in Chicago Wednesday

A relic of future Saint Carlo Acutis will be on display in Chicago Wednesday at Christ Our Light Parish in Hegewisch. It was in Bucktown Tuesday.

A relic of future Saint Carlo Acutis will be on display in Chicago Wednesday at Christ Our Light Parish in Hegewisch. It was in Bucktown Tuesday.

A relic of future Saint Carlo Acutis will be on display in Chicago Wednesday at Christ Our Light Parish in Hegewisch. It was in Bucktown Tuesday.

A relic of future Saint Carlo Acutis will be on display in Chicago Wednesday at Christ Our Light Parish in Hegewisch. It was in Bucktown Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A relic of a future saint is on display Wednesday in Chicago.

Carlo Acutis will be canonized in September.

He's known as the patron saint of the internet, for using social media and technology to draw people to Jesus.

The soon-to-be millennial-era saint died at the young age of 15.

On Tuesday, a piece of his heart was on display at Mass in Bucktown.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday night, it will be at Christ Our Light Parish in Hegewisch.

Acutis' canonization was originally scheduled for April 27, but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.