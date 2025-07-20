Republican Congressman Tim Burchett still wants Epstein files to be released

Tennessee GOP Congressman Tim Burchett still wants the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration.

Tennessee GOP Congressman Tim Burchett still wants the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration.

Tennessee GOP Congressman Tim Burchett still wants the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration.

Tennessee GOP Congressman Tim Burchett still wants the Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett on Sunday again called for the release of the Department of Justice's evidence against the late accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, part of a growing cadre of Republicans calling for transparency in the case.

Speaking with "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Burchett said he wanted the Epstein files to be released, but cautioned against releasing material that might expose the identities of victims and others in the files who may be innocent.

But Burchett pushed back against criticism leveled by President Donald Trump, who earlier this week called Republicans demanding the release of the documents "foolish" and baselessly claimed the Epstein files were a hoax concocted by Democrats.

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

"Was I a little ticked off he said that stuff? Sure, I was, but I'm a big boy, Ma'am," Burchett said. "We're playing in the big leagues right now."

Trump has since directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to move to unseal grand jury evidence in Epstein's case, which Burchett called "a start."

"I don't think we're ever going to get to the bottom of all of it, Ma'am," Burchett said. "You know, this town doesn't give up its secrets very easy."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speaks during a television news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Asked by Raddatz if he believed Bondi should resign, Burchett said he criticized her communication on the issue but stopped short of calling for her to step down.

"I have a saying: It's not how you start, it's how you finish. If she finishes strong on this, then I'm all for it," Burchett said. "I'm sure the learning curve is steep, and I think she blundered in the beginning, I really do, as most Americans do.