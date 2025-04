Restaurant brings soul food back to Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- If you remember we told you about a soul food restaurant opening in Aurora, bringing southern flavor back to that city for the first time in seven years.

The collard green egg rolls were a big talker for us, so we had to bring the owner in for a taste.

LaTanya Reme of JJ and Me-Me's joined ABC7 to talk about what inspired her to open a soul food restaurant, some of her popular menu items and the collard green egg rolls.