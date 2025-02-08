24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'Reverse the Red Day': Chicago's leading nature, wildlife groups pledge to save endangered species

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 2:02AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's leading nature and wildlife institutions are teaming up in a major new initiative to save endangered species.

It was announced as part of a worldwide effort Friday called "Reverse the Red Day."

Dr. Silvia Alvarez-Clare from the Morton Arboretum, Dr. Chuck Knapp from the Shedd Aquarium and Dr. Jeremie Fant from the Chicago Botanic Garden joined ABC7 in studio Friday to talk about the initiative, why it is important, and how Chicagoans can make a difference.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information about "Reverse the Red Day" can be found here.

