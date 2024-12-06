RFK Jr. asked Fresno County raw milk producer to apply as FDA advisor

The CEO and founder of a Fresno County Dairy at the center of a raw milk recall could become an FDA adviser to the Trump Administration.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- The CEO and founder of a California dairy farm at the center of a raw milk recall could become an adviser to the Trump administration.

Mark McAfee confirmed to our Fresno sister station, ABC30 Action News, Thursday that he has applied for an advisory role at the Food and Drug Administration at the urging of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President-elect Trump nominated RFK Jr. to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

McAfee owns RAW FARM in Fresno County and says Kennedy has been a long-time customer, who now wants him to help create standards for getting raw milk safely on store shelves across the country.

"And then they called me back and confirmed that I actually had that application was submitted and told me thank you very much," McAffee said. "It's just a waiting game now to see if RFK is confirmed and whether the team for "make america healthy again" is confirmed and going forward."

Recently, state and federal health experts detected the bird flu virus in milk samples from McAfee's farm.

And this week, the California Department of Public Health secured a voluntary recall for all Raw Milk and Cream products from his company.

No human bird flu cases associated with the products have been confirmed to date and McAfee maintains drinking raw milk is safe

