Recall issued for RITZ peanut butter cracker sandwiches over labeling error

Mondelez Global LLC is recalling some RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches over a labeling error that could be life-threatening.

Mondelez Global LLC is recalling some RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches over a labeling error that could be life-threatening.

Mondelez Global LLC is recalling some RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches over a labeling error that could be life-threatening.

Mondelez Global LLC is recalling some RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches over a labeling error that could be life-threatening.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The manufacturer of RITZ Crackers issued a recall this week over a labeling error, saying it could be "life-threatening."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mondelez Global LLC is voluntarily recalling eight, 20, and 40 packs of cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack variety carton.

The company said the outer cartons have labels that the product contains peanuts, but some of the individually wrapped sandwiches may be labeled as cheese, even though they're peanut butter. This could be serious or even deadly for people who are allergic or severely sensitive to peanuts.

In addition, the company said that if you've already purchased some of the items, discard them.

For a full list of the products recalled, visit the FDA's website.

