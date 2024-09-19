River North chef cooks up a storm for Meals on Wheels Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a storm for a good cause on Thursday.

Did you know that one in six seniors suffer from food insecurity?

They're also more than 40% likely to regularly experience loneliness.

That's where Meals on Wheels Chicago comes in.

The organization's mission is to end hunger and isolation for home-bound seniors and people with disabilities.

Next month the annual Celebrity Chef Ball will be held to help raise funds to support Meals on Wheels.

One of those chefs participating is Chef John Borras. He is the executive chef at Jaleo by José Andrés in River North.

To learn more about Meals and Wheels Chicago, click here.

Montadito de Solomillo

Ingredients

-2 tbsp. Olive oil

-3 each of piquillo pepper

-3 slices of Manchego cheese

-3 tbsp. Garlic aioli

-Salt and pepper to taste

-3 oz. Filet mignon

-3 tsp. Reduced Pedrox Ximenez wine

-3 pieces of toasted baguette

1.Toast baguette until golden

2.Remove baguette from pan

3.Season filet with salt and pepper

4.Pan sear filet until desired temperature

5.Sear piquillo peppers and set aside

6.Spread garlic aioli on toasted baguette

Assemble cooked meat and peppers on bread and garnish with reduced Px wine and Manchego cheese.

