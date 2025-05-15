Chicago-area Catholics celebrate 1 week of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter's Square

Robert Francis Prevost is he Chicago-born man who became Pope Leo XIV in 2025.

Robert Francis Prevost is he Chicago-born man who became Pope Leo XIV in 2025.

Robert Francis Prevost is he Chicago-born man who became Pope Leo XIV in 2025.

Robert Francis Prevost is he Chicago-born man who became Pope Leo XIV in 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Peter's Square and the Vatican grounds are a dizzying whirl of Catholics and tourists clambering to be close to the church now under new leadership of its first American in history.

For Chicagoans, the centuries old space is now even more sacred.

"I'm very tired, but I'm so moved because we lost somebody very important to us yesterday, but coming here I feel closer to God," Kelley Kolar-Hellman from North Aurora said.

"With so much polarization back in the United States it's nice to come here and see everyone together," said Samuel Steinberg from Arlington Heights.

Ella Nearly, a Western Springs native, had multiple people point out her Chicago T-shirt.

As tourists pass through the now re-opened St. Peter's Basilica one week after the pope's election, Pope Leo is assuming official duties.

ABC7 has learned he has met with Brothers of Christian Schools at the Vatican, a group that includes several hundred priests and nuns who work as teachers in schools around the world.

Longtime Chicago friends of the Pope and fellow Augustinian Priests are celebrating privately.

Sources close to the new Pontiff tell ABC7 that a quaint gelato stand just outside the Vatican walls is a personal favorite of Pope Leo's.

Waiters at restaurant La Vittoria are keeping Pope Leo's regular order under sworn secrecy.

Local vendors are struggling to keep up with demand because official merch is missing Vatican authorization.

"We need the authorization of the Vatican to sell the image of the new pope," local merchant Angel Sonnino said. "We are authorized to work with this kind of rosary with the old Pope. Not for the new one."

Watch Pope Leo XIV's installation Mass on Sunday at 3 a.m. CT.