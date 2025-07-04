Rockies begin 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (28-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Adrian Houser (3-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-11, 6.69 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

White Sox -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Colorado has a 20-67 record overall and a 9-34 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 8-51 in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has a 28-59 record overall and a 9-35 record in road games. The White Sox have a 17-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .286 batting average, and has 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 50 RBI. Jordan Beck is 14 for 41 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles and two home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 9 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.