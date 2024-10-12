Runway LatinX to celebrate culture, couture for Chicago Fashion Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runway LatinX (RLX) will captivate the fashion world on Saturday, October 19, during Chicago's inaugural Fashion Week. This year marks the 5th anniversary of Runway LatinX, taking place at CineCity Studios from 6 PM to 10:30 PM, will highlight the intersection of high fashion and cultural celebration.

RLX promises an unforgettable evening featuring an impressive lineup of internationally recognized designers. This year's theme, "The Shadows in the Light," will come to life through a runway show that combines striking contrasts and innovative designs, presenting a diverse array of fashion statements.

The evening will kick off with an exclusive VIP reception where guests will indulge in gourmet creations from renowned chefs, including Martin Eichhorn from Peru, Michael Hernandez from Azul Restaurant, Master Chef Lupita Romero, and Chef Robert from Altiro Latin Fusion. Attendees can also savor expertly crafted cocktails provided by mixologists from Santi Imports and Tequila Hermanas Amigas. In addition to the culinary delights, guests will have the opportunity to shop at vendor booths, featuring Carmen Seminaro and Seres Footwear by Vanessa Arroyo.

Following the VIP reception, the runway show will open with Disco Heads Live and go into featuring three internationally recognized designers, including Argemiro Sierra, Mildre Ramirez (Antalikaa) in a collaborated effort with Valeria Lobato (Lobato), and Erick Bendaña. After the runway presentation, the celebration will continue with an after party featuring DJ ERIK.

The event is hosted by Pivoting in Heels, NFP, a digital non-profit organization committed to empowering women through professional development and valuable insights. Funds raised during Runway LatinX will support internship scholarships for BIPOC women, providing training in essential leadership skills.

"We are thrilled to present Runway LatinX as a key highlight of Chicago Fashion Week," said Founder, Arabel Alva Rosales of Runway LatinX. "Our mission extends beyond celebrating fashion; we are dedicated to empowering women and creating opportunities for growth and success within our community."

Tickets for Runway LatinX are now available. For more information and to secure your spot at this premier fashion event, please visit this link.