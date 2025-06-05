Runway rehabilitation project begins at Midway airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for a runway rehabilitation project at Chicago Midway International Airport.

The $47 million project will completely repave Midway's primary 13C/31C runway and renew its intersecting taxiways.

The project will also enhance safety through the installation of new runway guard lights and the construction of a new roadway for any potential emergencies.

Most of the work will be done in the overnight hours.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the new city Aviation Commissioner Michael J. McMurray and Southwest airlines leaders for the event.

The CDA is seeking more than $37 million in federal funding for the project through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Grant program.

Other upcoming improvements include lighting improvements in the Economy Parking Garage; terminal restroom renovations; terminal roof replacement; and the rehabilitation of Runway 4L/22R, among other infrastructure projects.

