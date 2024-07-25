Russian and Chinese bombers intercepted off of Alaska

It's the first time Chinese military planes have been intercepted off of Alaska.

United States and Canadian fighter jets intercepted four Russian and Chinese bombers that were flying in international airspace near Alaska on Wednesday, officials said.

This marked the first time that Chinese military aircraft had been intercepted in that area.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement that it had "detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC (Peoples Republic of China) H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024."

NORAD said that American and Canadian fighter jets conducted the intercept and noted that the Russian and Chinese remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian airspace.

U.S. territorial airspace and waters extend at a distance of 12 nautical miles from the shoreline, but the ADIZ is a zone that stretches out 150 miles from the U.S. coastline, where the U.S. requires aircraft to identify themselves.

It is not unusual for Russian bombers flying through the ADIZ to be intercepted, as was the case in February and March.

But Wednesday's joint Russian and Chinese flight was the first such occurrence in that zone and was notable for being the first intercept of Chinese military aircraft near Alaska.

NORAD stressed that the flight "is not seen as a threat" and that it will continue to monitor activity near North America "and meet presence with presence."

The joint Russian and Chinese flight reflects the growing military ties between the two nations.

Earlier this week, a top Defense Department official noted China's growing military interest in the Arctic region and cooperation with Russia as the Pentagon unveiled its latest Arctic Strategy.

"Melting Arctic ice caps are opening new shipping lanes and attracting increased interest and activity from both the People's Republic of China and Russia," said Kathleen Hicks, the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

"More troubling, we've seen growing cooperation between the PRC and Russia in the Arctic, commercially with the PRC being a major funder of Russian energy exploitation in the Arctic and increasingly militarily with Russia and China conducting joint exercises off the coast of Alaska," she said.

Another top official said that in recent years the U.S. has seen China's military operating "more regularly" in the region noting the presence of several Chinese warships off the coast of Alaska a few weeks ago and in recent combined exercises with Russia in the same area.

"We're keeping a watchful eye on how they're developing their capacity for operating in the region," Iris Ferguson, deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience, told reporters Monday.

"As we say in the department, you know, they are our long-term pacing challenge. And I think that includes in the Arctic."