Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's chemistry is unmatched as they guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LOS ANGELES -- In honor of "Deadpool & Wolverine" releasing this weekend, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continued their globetrotting press tour on a bang making their way to Hollywood Blvd to host ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night.

The two stars chat about embarrassing prosthetics on set, the Wolverine popcorn bucket they made for the movie, and even sing the "Golden Girls" theme song to show their loving friendship towards one another.

Emma Corrin, who plays Cassandra Nova in the new film, appears as a guest and talks about how they landed the role and what it was like shaving their head for the character.

Stories were shared about the original title of the film and why Hugh Jackman returned to the role of Wolverine after saying goodbye to the character several years ago.

If you're also looking forward to "Britain's Ugliest Dog" on screen as "Dogpool," a clip from the film was shown featuring the pup, Peggy.

You don't have to wait much longer to see more of Ryan and Hugh's chemistry on screen because "Deadpool & Wolverine" is released this Friday, July 26 only in theaters.

If you missed Ryan and Hugh's guest host appearance Wednesday night, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Marvel Studios and this ABC Station.