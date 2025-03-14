Ryan and Stephanie talk St. Patrick's Day in Chicago, new South Loop restaurant, movies and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday on Windy City Weekend, ABC7's Stephanie Wade filled in as guest co-host!

A pioneer in the female rap world, MC Lyte stopped by to chat about her new album, "1 of 1." The hip-hop icon has two sold out shows this weekend at City Winery.

St. Patrick's Day

This year's St. Patrick's Day parade queen, Cara Walsh, joined us live in studio with a preview of the parade!

Everyone's Irish when St. Patrick's Day comes around, and ABC7's going all-in on the green to showcase one of Chicago's most cherished traditions, the St. Patrick's Day Parade. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the parade which airs live, Saturday, March 15 from noon to 2 p.m. on ABC7 and will stream live on abc7chicago.com and on ABC7's connected TV apps.

The Staley

The Staley is a high-energy, family-friendly sports bar in the heart of the South Loop.

Former Chicago Bear Izzy Idonije and Chef Stephen Gillanders whipped up a St. Patrick's Day inspired meal from their newest restaurant, The Staley!

The Staley is a high-energy, family-friendly sports bar in the heart of the South Loop near Soldier Field, McCormick Place and Museum Campus. Opening its doors in January 2025, it is the latest venture from Idonije and acclaimed Gillanders. The Staley offers a bold menu with flavorful food, craft cocktails, and a wide variety of draft beers. Named in tribute to Chicago's football legacy, The Staley is dedicated to quality and hospitality for all guests. Designed to accommodate up to 300 guests, the restaurant blends culinary creativity with the excitement of game day, offering an inviting space where fans and food lovers alike can come together for great food, good vibes and memorable experiences.

You can learn more about The Staley, located at 1736 S. Michigan Ave., at www.thestaley.com.

Windy City Bite Bracket

It's round two of the Windy City Bite Bracket! Viewers voted for their favorite Chicago eateries in round one of this elimination style tournament. The winners heading on to the next round have been revealed and voting continues this weekend! Download the bracket and vote on the Windy City Live social media pages.

Spend or save?

Here's which shows and movies are worth your money.

Richard Roeper reviews new movies and show hitting theaters and streaming platforms.

"Black Bag" - SPEND

Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett star in this new spy thriller.

"Novocaine" - SAVE

A crime action comedy starring Jack Quaid. Quaid plays a man with a rare disorder that makes him incapable of feeling pain of any kind.

"Long Bright River" - SPEND

Amanda Seyfried portrays a Philadelphia cop searching for her estranged sister in this limited series.