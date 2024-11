Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele arrested for DUI on North Side

Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was arrested for DUI over the weekend on the city's North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County official is charged with driving under the influence, ABC7 learned Tuesday.

She is charged with a misdemeanor and is due back in court next month.

ABC7 reached out to the commissioner's office for a response, but she did not comment.