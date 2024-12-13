Sam's Toy Box: STEM toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In this edition of Sam's Toy Box, the gifts she's picked out are all about educating your kids and teaching a new skill!
-The six tiles magnetically attach and fit onto the wooden board.
-There are 12 tiles to choose from.
-The magnetic tiles stick to other magnetic surfaces, such as the fridge and dishwasher.
-The individual tiles are great for on the go fun.
-Ages: 12 MOS+
-MSRP: $45.95
-Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com
-Kids can create imaginary feasts with this three-level kitchen island car featuring a "butcher block" style counter.
-The cart features rolling wheels, a kid-sized handle, and two built-in storage shelves.
- Includes six pieces of realistic play food, a colander, and tongs.
-Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $64.99
-Available: Amazon, Learning Resources, Target Walmart
-Introduce kids to music with this nature-themed percussion instrument set.
-Crafted with high-quality materials.
- Designed to withstand hours of joyful play
- Comes with five nature-themed instruments.
-Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $29.99
-Available: Walmart
-Peppa and Grandpa Pig are going on an adventure on his boat. Preschoolers' imaginations set sail as they role-play a fun day at the coast.
-They build a sandcastle with the bucket and shovel, go looking for shells, and help Peppa put on her flippers when it's time for a dip.
-Toddlers can also enjoy water play as Grandpa Pig's boat floats for real!
-23-piece set
- Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $29.99
-Available: LEGO Shop
- Initially produced in the 1960's, Instant Insanity is back to tease and train your brain. Can you solve it?
- When placed together, all four sides of the cubes must show four different colors.
-All four individual cubes have six sides, but when placed together, there are only four. Can you find one of the almost 83,000 combinations?
-The size of the package and the puzzle itself make for an inexpensive and thoughtful gift!
-Ages: 7+
-MSRP: $5.99
-Availability: Amazon
-Discover the exhilarating world of extreme weather with Bill Nye's Xtreme Weather Lab VR. -This comprehensive activity kit features a 40-page book and 9 hands-on experiments.
- Kids can immerse themselves in 9 thrilling virtual reality experiences using the included VR headset as they witness the power of hurricanes, thunderstorms, and other awe-inspiring weather phenomena.
-Ages: 8+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Abacus.com, Amazon
