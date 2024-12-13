Sam's Toy Box: STEM toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In this edition of Sam's Toy Box, the gifts she's picked out are all about educating your kids and teaching a new skill!

Playtab Modular Activity Board (Fat Brain Toys)

-The six tiles magnetically attach and fit onto the wooden board.

-There are 12 tiles to choose from.

-The magnetic tiles stick to other magnetic surfaces, such as the fridge and dishwasher.

-The individual tiles are great for on the go fun.

-Ages: 12 MOS+

-MSRP: $45.95

-Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com

New Sprouts Prep N'Store Kitchen Island (Learning Resources)

-Kids can create imaginary feasts with this three-level kitchen island car featuring a "butcher block" style counter.

-The cart features rolling wheels, a kid-sized handle, and two built-in storage shelves.

- Includes six pieces of realistic play food, a colander, and tongs.

-Ages: 2+

- MSRP: $64.99

-Available: Amazon, Learning Resources, Target Walmart

Nature Band Rhythm Kit (Hape)

-Introduce kids to music with this nature-themed percussion instrument set.

-Crafted with high-quality materials.

- Designed to withstand hours of joyful play

- Comes with five nature-themed instruments.

-Ages: 2+

- MSRP: $29.99

-Available: Walmart

Duplo Peppa Pig Board Trip (Lego)

-Peppa and Grandpa Pig are going on an adventure on his boat. Preschoolers' imaginations set sail as they role-play a fun day at the coast.

-They build a sandcastle with the bucket and shovel, go looking for shells, and help Peppa put on her flippers when it's time for a dip.

-Toddlers can also enjoy water play as Grandpa Pig's boat floats for real!

-23-piece set

- Ages: 5+

-MSRP: $29.99

-Available: LEGO Shop

Instant Insanity (Winning Moves)

- Initially produced in the 1960's, Instant Insanity is back to tease and train your brain. Can you solve it?

- When placed together, all four sides of the cubes must show four different colors.

-All four individual cubes have six sides, but when placed together, there are only four. Can you find one of the almost 83,000 combinations?

-The size of the package and the puzzle itself make for an inexpensive and thoughtful gift!

-Ages: 7+

-MSRP: $5.99

-Availability: Amazon

Xtreme Weather Lab VR (Abacus)

-Discover the exhilarating world of extreme weather with Bill Nye's Xtreme Weather Lab VR. -This comprehensive activity kit features a 40-page book and 9 hands-on experiments.

- Kids can immerse themselves in 9 thrilling virtual reality experiences using the included VR headset as they witness the power of hurricanes, thunderstorms, and other awe-inspiring weather phenomena.

-Ages: 8+

-MSRP: $49.99

-Available: Abacus.com, Amazon

