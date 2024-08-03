Scam Survivor Toolkit protects, restores financial, mental well-being: Better Business Bureau

Fallen victim to a scam? BBB's Scam Survivor Toolkit can help you restore your well-being.

Fallen victim to a scam? BBB's Scam Survivor Toolkit can help you restore your well-being.

Fallen victim to a scam? BBB's Scam Survivor Toolkit can help you restore your well-being.

Fallen victim to a scam? BBB's Scam Survivor Toolkit can help you restore your well-being.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to recover after a scam.

If you've recently been a victim, the Better Business Bureau might be able to help.

The BBB has officially launched a "Scam Survivor Toolkit" on its website to connect people with the resources they need to restore their financial and mental well-being as they recover from the loss of dealing with fraud.

The toolkit can offer you personalized advice and a step-by-step guide so that you can protect your information in the future and bounce back from scam losses.

You can also check the BBB's website as one tool, to research companies