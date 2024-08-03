WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Scam Survivor Toolkit protects, restores financial, mental well-being: Better Business Bureau

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, August 3, 2024 5:58PM
Scam Survivor Toolkit protects, restores financial, mental well-being: Better Business Bureau
Fallen victim to a scam? BBB's Scam Survivor Toolkit can help you restore your well-being.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to recover after a scam.

If you've recently been a victim, the Better Business Bureau might be able to help.

The BBB has officially launched a "Scam Survivor Toolkit" on its website to connect people with the resources they need to restore their financial and mental well-being as they recover from the loss of dealing with fraud.

The toolkit can offer you personalized advice and a step-by-step guide so that you can protect your information in the future and bounce back from scam losses.

You can also check the BBB's website as one tool, to research companies

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW