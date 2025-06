Schaumburg Boomers bring Jurassic fun & fireworks to Wintrust Field

The Schaumburg Boomers are back under the lights Friday night with Jurassic Ballpark Night.

The Schaumburg Boomers are back under the lights Friday night with Jurassic Ballpark Night.

The Schaumburg Boomers are back under the lights Friday night with Jurassic Ballpark Night.

The Schaumburg Boomers are back under the lights Friday night with Jurassic Ballpark Night.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The Schaumburg Boomers are back under the lights Friday night with Jurassic Ballpark Night and post-game fireworks. Executive VP Michael Larson, infielder Christian Fedko and mascot Coop joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to preview Friday night's home game and a summer filled with themed games, giveaways and family fun. With free parking, affordable tickets, and a fan-first approach, the Boomers promise something for everyone.

More info at BoomersBaseball.com.