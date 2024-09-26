WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 injured in crash involving semi on I-90 near Schaumburg, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 11:11PM
1 injured in crash involving semi on I-90 in northwest suburbs
Chopper 7 was over a car crash involving a semi on I-90 Thursday evening near Schaumburg. One person was injured, state police said.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was injured in a crash involving a semi Thursday evening on I-90 in the northwest suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. near Roselle Road in Schaumburg, Illinois State Police said.

A gray Chevrolet SUV struck the rear of a truck-tractor semi-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of I-90, police said.

Chopper was over the scene, and the SUV appeared to have extensive damage.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

"The right two lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound are closed for the investigation, with traffic moving by on the left shoulder and lane 1," a statement from ISP read.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW