Schaumburg shooting suspect claimed to receive messages from outer space, prosecutors say

Michael Lang of Schaumburg appeared in court after being charged in the shooting of a tree trimmer.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged in the Schaumburg shooting of a tree trimmer appeared in court Friday.

Michael Lang, 55, is facing attempted murder charges.

A judge decided Lang should remain in custody saying he poses a threat to the public after Schaumburg police said he shot a tree trimmer.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday, Lang came out of the home he shares with his parents on Braintree and began yelling at four landscapers who had been hired by his father.

Prosecutors said Lang was shouting at them for making too much noise, telling them to leave.

Police said when the workers started gathering their equipment to leave, Lang allegedly got a handgun from his car that was parked in the driveway.

Prosecutors said Lang then allegedly pointed the gun at one of the workers and fired one round into his abdomen after they say he said "I told you to leave or one of you was going to die."

Video from a doorbell camera across the street captured the sound of a gunshot and then a scream.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Schaumburg police say Lang surrendered peacefully.

During that situation, neighbors had to be evacuated.

"To see 40 cop cars, these heavily armed vehicles," neighbor Case Van Winderden said. " To see these guys in full military outfits. It was crazy. Never seen anything like this."

Prosecutors said Lang's parents were not home during the standoff and that Lang called 911 twice during that time saying he was receiving messages from outer space.

The 66 year old landscaper who was shot received emergency medical treatment on the scene and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. At last check, he was in serious but stable condition.

A public defender told the court that Lang is a lawyer and has is own law firm. He is due in court on August 23.