Sen. Dick Durbin, others in Chicago push back on proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid

Sen. Dick Durbin joined Citizen Action at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago to push back on proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's pushback on proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid and other safety net programs.

Sen. Dick Durbin joined other representatives and advocates from Citizen Action at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago Monday morning.

They talked about what's at stake if the cuts happen.

"Cutbacks in Medicaid jeopardize the future of our children, the future of our parents and grandparents in nursing homes and people who are struggling with mental illness," Durbin said. "For goodness' sake, why in the world would we do that in order to give a tax break to the wealthy?"

President Donald Trump has said that he would not cut Medicaid.

But, congressional Republicans have singled out Medicaid as a program that could be cut to provide savings.