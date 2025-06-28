Several Chicago-area beaches closed, under advisory due to high bacteria levels

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- Several public beaches in the Chicago area are either closed or under advisory because of high levels of bacteria and E. coli.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has provided a list of impacted beaches along Lake Michigan, and inland beaches in the area.

Lake Michigan beaches

- Highland Park Avenue Boating Beach, Lake County

- Highland Park Moraine Park Dog Beach, Lake County

- Highland Park Rosewood Beach, Lake County

- North Chicago Foss Park Beach, Lake County

- North Point Marina Beach, Lake County

- Waukegan North Beach, Lake County

- Wilmette Langdon Beach, Cook County

- Juneway Terrace Park Beach, Cook County

Inland beaches

- Manteno Sportsman's Club, Kankakee County

- Stonehouse Park, DeKalb County

- Crystal Lake, Ccapoa Beach #3 Lakewood, McHenry County

- Crystal Lake, Lake Park Beach, McHenry County

- Griswold Lake, Rimas Lodge, McHenry County

- Island Lake, Dorothy Court Beach, McHenry County

- Island Lake, Veterans Park Beach, McHenry County

- McCullom Lake, East Beach Park, McHenry County

- Vulcan Lake, Three Oaks Recreation Area #28862, McHenry County

- Willoaks Lake, Willoaks Beach Willoaks Campground, McHenry County

- Willow Lake, Willow Lake Beach, McHenry County

- Wonder Lake, Deep Springs Wood #2, McHenry County

- Wonder Lake, Deep Springs Woods 1, McHenry County

- Wonder Lake, Indian Ridge #1 South, McHenry County

- Wonder Lake, Lookout Point, McHenry County

- Wonder Lake, Wonder Woods #1, McHenry County

- Woods Creek Lake, Butch Hagele Beach- Hilltop Beach, McHenry County

- Woods Creek Lake, Indian Trail Beach, McHenry County