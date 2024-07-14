Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, dies at 53 after battle with cancer

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," has died after a battle with cancer. She was 53.

Her publicist on Sunday confirmed in a statement that she died after nine years fighting the disease.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty... The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Actress Shannen Doherty says she is undergoing a new treatment which appears to be working after the cancer spread to her brain.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. She announced she was in remission in 2017.

In 2020, she revealed that the cancer had returned and was stage 4. She announced in 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain and her bones.

