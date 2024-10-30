How Andscape and Hulu's 'She Taught Love' puts Black women at the center of life and romance

Actress Arsema Thomas and director Nate Edwards discuss how Black love and Black women are featured in Hulu's tender romance, "She Taught Love."

LOS ANGELES -- In Andscape's "She Taught Love," we meet Frank Cooper, an actor in a tailspin who is overwhelmed by a life of distractions. Enter Mali Waters, a grounded sports agent determined to live in the present. Their worlds collide at the worst moment: Mali is diagnosed with cancer and forced to confront her own mortality. In the shadows of this revelation, the pair are pushed to embrace a love of life and each other with open, if uncertain, arms.

"She Taught Love" is director Nate Edwards' debut feature. Born and bred in Houston, he's made a name for himself in Hollywood directing music videos for Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe, a fellow Houston native, and stars like Doja Cat and Summer Walker.

For him, it was important to make a love story that was timely, with the classic potential of "Love and Basketball" or "Moonlight."

"It's been a couple of decades since we've had a love story that wasn't wrapped around trauma, wasn't wrapped around impending social or economic downfall," said Edwards. " [ That ] was just about two people in love."

For Arsema Thomas, the actress known for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," playing Mali in "She Taught Love" plucked all the personal strings.

"I turned 21 and recognized this deeply rooted unhappiness, and I realized it was because I felt like I had no agency over my own narrative," she shared. "The best way to see your own story told is to tell that story."

It's a sentiment that drives Thomas' performance, embodying a woman who commands her own life story without waiting for permission or validation. It's a rare portrayal that's both cathartic and necessary.

Screenwriter and actor Darrell Brit-Gibson, who plays Frank, speaks to this necessity.

"There's a little bit of my own life in pieces of this story," Edwards said. "But for me, it was about the weird fixation Hollywood has on portraying weak women, women who need to be saved by a man. I don't know weak women. I was raised by superheroes, all strong women"

He went on to say, "A woman saved me. So to be able to tell this story, especially from the perspective of a Black woman, it's high time for it."

India Shawn, whose music is featured throughout the film, shared her deep connection to Mali's character.

"A lot of the images I've seen in the past show Black women as hard, strong, angry, and always going through something," said Shawn. "We're always seeing the trauma, but we rarely get to see ourselves living full, complete lives."

Shawn added, "I really related to Mali in a lot of ways, in her cynicism, sarcasm, and independence. And it's important to see the multi-dimensions of Black women. Most importantly, to see us being loving and being loved."

"She Taught Love" is now streaming on Hulu.

