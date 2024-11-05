Shocking video shows boat go airborne, crash into dock

Nobody was injured in the incident. It happened in Key Largo, Florida.

Video shows boat fly, crash into Florida dock Nobody was injured in the incident. It happened in Key Largo, Florida.

Video shows boat fly, crash into Florida dock Nobody was injured in the incident. It happened in Key Largo, Florida.

Video shows boat fly, crash into Florida dock Nobody was injured in the incident. It happened in Key Largo, Florida.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment as a boat surged through a marina in Key Largo, Florida.

The airborne boat then crashed into a dock on Sunday morning.

Police said the operator fell against the throttle, which caused the boat to accelerate.

Boat owner Daniel Roque told ABC affiliate WPLG the incident happened so quickly that he didn't feel scared in the moment. His friend, who was ejected from the boat, escaped without injury.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

No one was injured in the incident.

