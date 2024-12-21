Violent dog attack turns deadly after owners intervene in California

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- A man and his dog died Friday after the dog suddenly broke loose and attacked another dog and its owner in Simi Valley, California.

The incident occurred Friday at the home located on Big Springs Avenue. Both dog owners tried to intervene as the two dogs fought, but things took a deadly turn.

Creighton McCarthy and his Rottweiler Rocky were outside in his front yard when the chaotic attack happened.

"A guy was walking his dog, he had a big pit bull and he saw my dog in the garage and the dog took off-broke his chain and attacked my dog. So everyone jumped in to try and get his dog off of my dog. And I got bit in the process," McCarthy said. "I was trying to get the pit bull off my dog, so the pit bull grabbed my arm. And once they grab something they are hard to get off."

Stopping the dogs from fighting was apparently too much for the pit bull's owner.

"In the excitement of the event he ended up suffering a medical emergency," said Simi Valley PD Senior Officer Casey Nicholson.

The pit bull's owner died at the scene. McCarthy described the man's final moments just before first responders arrived.

"His dog had torn off one of his fingers, his hand was all mangled," McCarthy said. "He was having trouble breathing and then all of the sudden he got up and he handed the leash to my son, and he grabbed his chest and pretty much just keeled over next to the truck there... paramedics got here and dragged him out."

McCarthy said Rocky survived with a few scratches.

The pit bull died at the scene. Animal Control picked up the dog but it's unclear how it died. The agency is looking into the cause.