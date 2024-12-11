The Disney+ exclusive double episode celebrates the 35th anniversary of the animated classic

'The Simpsons' holiday special: New trailer and slate of guest stars revealed

"The Simpsons" celebrates its 35th anniversary with an exclusive double-sized holiday special, premiering December 17 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- It's the holiday season and with that comes "The Simpsons" holiday special!

This year, Disney+ revealed the all-new special, "O C'mon All Ye Faithful," would feature guest stars Pentatonix, Patti LaBelle and Derren Brown.

The Christmas-themed double episode will launch timed to the 35th anniversary of "The Simpsons" original Christmas special ("Simpsons roasting on an Open Fire"), which aired December 17, 1989. This special was the first full-length episode of "The Simpsons" ever!

The synopsis for the new episode is as follows:

"Famed British mentalist, Derren Brown, comes to Springfield and uses psychological tricks and showmanship to raise the town's Christmas spirit. When Homer gets hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a cheery chain-reaction and causes everyone to question what they believe and to explore the meaning of "miracle."

"O C'mon All Ye Faithful" premieres December 17 exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.