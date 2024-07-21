Skokie police share new photo of missing 82-year-old woman Tsering Wangyal, last seen Monday

Skokie, Illinois police are looking for Tsering Wangyal, a 82-year-old woman last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place on Monday.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman. A new surveillance photo shared by police Saturday shows what clothes she may be wearing.

Skokie police said Tsering Wangyal was last seen in the area of the Westfield Old Orchard mall near 9500-block of Bronx Place in on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

The image is from surveillance footage from the Levy Center, 300 Dodge, in Evanston on July 15 at 6:03 p.m.

Wangyal's daughter said her mother left her condo Monday around 3:54pm.

Wangyal is described as 5-foot-1 and160 pounds. She has silver hair and brown eyes.

Wangyal's family said she was last seen wearing gray baggy pants, a dark top and closed-toe slippers. She also wears glasses.

Her family said she does not drive and was likely trying to go by bus to the Tibetan Alliance of Chicago community center on Dempster and McCormick in Evanston.

Police said anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wangyal, observes a subject matching her description, or has any information that can aid in locating her should call 911 immediately.

The Skokie Police Department can also be reached by calling 847-982-5900.