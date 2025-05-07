Small Business Week: Tati's Florals brings bloom to Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In some neighborhoods if you want to buy flowers, you may have to go out of your neighborhood.

A woman in Auburn Gresham is trying to change that in her community.

Tati's Florals popped up on 79th and Loomis. It's the location where owner Tati Williams hopes to open a permanent shop later this year.

"The pop-up overall it's just a great addition and it adds life to the community because it's flowers," resident Kennedi Love said.

The pop-up comes at the right on time for Teacher Appreciation Week, Nurses Week and Mother's Day.

"We have all floral arrangements for any budget" Williams said.

Customer Renee Satchell has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. She said she has never seen a florist in Auburn Gresham.

Seventeenth Ward Alderman David Moore said that it's important to have a shop that's home grown.

Williams said she started buying flowers for herself during the pandemic then started her business out of her home.

But Williams said she wanted to bring a joyful business to 79th street which had been a vibrant business corridor years ago.

"When I saw so many vacancies and abandoned buildings, I'm like 'we need to bring that back right here on this corridor that has so much potential,' Williams said.

She plans to have a coffee shop and offer workspace to other entrepreneurs.

"If you don't support the small businesses in your community we'll have to leave and we don't want that we want to stay here," Williams said.

She hopes to open Tati's Florals on 79th permanently later this year.

For now, you can order online or keep a look out for future pop-ups.