Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Danny Morgan'

'SoapChat' is now a feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu. Every Thursday during the digital show, the pair will give their dish of the drama happening in Port Charles in the daytime soap opera.

On the first episode of the series, Butler and Pathieu spoke with Asher Antonyzyn, who plays Danny Morgan on the show. He's a young guy from the Chicago area. You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

