Sofia Carson says it was a dream to join Andrea Bocelli in the Tuscan hills for new concert film

Sofia Carson joined Andrea Bocelli in Tuscany for new concert film In celebration of his 30th anniversary, Andrea Bocelli performed alongside superstars, including Sofia Carson and Ed Sheeran, in a new concert film.

LOS ANGELES -- Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is celebrating his 30th anniversary with "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration," a concert film celebrating the Maestro's talents as a renowned singer and musician.

Set in the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), the movie was filmed over a three-day concert event in his hometown of Lajatico, a small town in Tuscany, Italy.

The film features glimpses into Bocelli's life in the Tuscan hills, as he and a cast of global superstars gather to celebrate their love for music. Bocelli performs a variety of duets with musicians including Sofia Carson, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste and more.

"There was one day where Andrea invited us all to his home to have lunch, and we sang by his piano. It was Jon Batiste and Ed Sheeran and David and Plácido Domingo singing, and it was just magical," Sofia Carson told On The Red Carpet at the U.S. premiere screening. "And also, it's beautiful, because we were singing amongst the hills where Andrea fell in love with music and found his voice, and there's a magic to that, that's very extraordinary."

In the film, the two perform a duet of the song "Moon River."

"To sing Moon River in Tuscany with Andrea Bocelli was a dream, and to this day it becomes more and more beautiful. He truly is a gift from the sky," she said.

We asked Bocelli about his love for music.

"Music is very important for our life, I think, because music can be also therapeutic, no?"

"He kind of surpasses culture and time. He's a legend in history," Carson explained to us.

"Come on!" Bocelli laughed.

"It's just extraordinary to have been chosen to share in his gift."

"Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" was directed by Sam Wrench, who recently directed "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which is available to stream on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.