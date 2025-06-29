New book examines decades old Brown's Chicken Massacre in Palatine

On January 8th, 1993, the bodies of the restaurant owners and five employees were found in a freezer.

On January 8th, 1993, the bodies of the restaurant owners and five employees were found in a freezer.

On January 8th, 1993, the bodies of the restaurant owners and five employees were found in a freezer.

On January 8th, 1993, the bodies of the restaurant owners and five employees were found in a freezer.

An upcoming book sheds new light on a decades old suburban murder case.

"Something Big: The True Story of the Brown's Chicken Massacre" goes on sale July 1.

The book, by author Patrick Wohl, is based on the infamous murders at the Palatine restaurant.

On January 8th, 1993, the bodies of the restaurant owners and five employees were found in a freezer.

The case went unsolved for nine years.

Juan Luna and James Degorski were convicted after Degorski's former girlfriend came forward implicating the two men.

Both are serving life sentences.

Author Patrick Wohl visited ABC 7 to talk more about the case and the findings in his new book. Wohl will hold two book signings the week of the book release.

The first will be at Barnes & Noble Old Orchard Mall on Tuesday, July 1. It starts at 6 p.m.

The second book signing will be at Barbara's Bookstore in Lombard on Saturday, July 5 at 3 p.m.

You can register for both free events at PatrickWohl.com.