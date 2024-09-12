Son of Great White guitarist, who died in fire, throws retirement party for Joliet battalion chief

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Over the weekend, Jim Blake was on the line helping fight a massive fire at the former U.S. Steel building. Wednesday morning, the Joliet fire battalion chief got a big surprise when he walked into the meeting room: a retirement party.

"Caught off guard, a little embarrassed, but happy. Very happy," he said.

The party was the brainchild of 21-year-old Acey Longley. He's the son of Ty Longley, the former guitarist for the band Great White. Longley was born a few months after the fire during a Rhode Island concert that killed his father in 2003.

Ty Longley was credited with saving others after the flames erupted from pyrotechnics on stage before he died.

"My own father gave his life to save others' lives," Acey Longley said.

The family lived in Plainfield, and Longley started visiting the Joliet fire station as a young boy.

"We had no idea who he was. But he doesn't broadcast it. He doesn't try to get favors from it or anything like that. He does what he does," Blake said.

"Acey wanted what happened to his father to never happen to anyone again," said his mother Heidi Longley.

Longley is now a musician himself, but he's also a volunteer fireman. And he started a charity called BEATS which stands for Bringing Everyone A Tremendous Smile.

He was born more than a year after the September 11 attacks, but he and his charity have tried to honor firefighters every year on this date. The pizza party was sponsored by Lou Malnati's.

They risk their lives every day so it's the least we can do," said Madeline Gienko of Lou Malnati's.

Chief Blake has been risking his life with the department for 27 years.

"It's been my honor to get to know them for over a decade now and I really appreciate all of their leadership," Longley said.

Chief Blake said he's going to miss being around the fire station. He officially retires in November. There will likely be more parties at that time, but he said, nothing like this one.