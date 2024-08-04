Families of police brutality victims attend rally for Sonya Massey at Chicago police headquarters

The Springfield woman was fatally shot by a Sangamon County deputy who has pled not guilty to her murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally for Sonya Massey was held Saturday at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Chicago.

Many activists said they were sending a message that they're tired of having to repeat, demanding justice for the lives lost to police brutality.

The uncle of George Floyd, Selwyn Jones, joined Saturday's rally. He said Sonya Massey is another example that shows changes are needed across the United States.

"My nephew's death was bad, but to see them knock on that door and to see this lady was obviously in a mental crisis, and to take advantage of her, it's just absolutely horrible to me," Jones said.

People in attendance continue to ask for answers in the death of Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old Black Springfield woman killed by a sheriff's deputy, Sean Grayson July 6 in Sangamon County, Illinois.

"She should be alive today," activist Carolyn Ruff said.

Community activists were joined by loved ones of other people who have died in incidents with law enforcement.

Vickki Willis was another mother who joined the rally and spoke about her son Alteriq Pleasant, who died from a medical episode in 2022 while in custody at the Cook County Jail. The Cook County Sheriff's office said there was no foul play involved, but the family disagrees and is still seeking answers.

"I miss my son ... I miss him ... he was my best friend," Willis said.

She said Sonya Massey's death is a harsh reminder of the work that needs to be done.

"We have a serious issue going on here and we need to unite," Willis said. "The families need to come together and speak up."

A moment of silence was held before the group released balloons and doves. Activists at the rally said it's time to add more mental health resources for law enforcement nationwide.

"I think there needs to be an evaluation once a month... once every 3 months, to find out their mental state of mind, because obviously some of their mental state of mind is not up to par," Jones said.

The Illinois Sherriff's deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey has since been fired and charged with murder.

Body camera video showed former sheriff's deputy Grayson shoot Massey in her home. Grayson, who is white, fired a round that hit Massey just below the eye.

Grayson, 30, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

Outside experts as well as Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell Campbell's internal investigation note that Grayson had several nonlethal options if he felt threatened by Massey or the pot of hot water. Campbell said Grayson had been trained in crisis intervention as well as mental health crisis response and had no use-of-force complaints against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.