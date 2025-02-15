South Chicago residents question promises of quantum computing hub

The quantum computing hub development is scheduled to break ground this year at a former steel manufacturing site in South Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago hopes to take an innovative step toward the future with the construction of a quantum manufacturing plant.

The development is scheduled to break ground this year at a former steel manufacturing site in South Chicago.

Developers promise it will bring tens of thousands of good paying jobs to the community in the next decade. The state is investing $500 million in the development. But not all South Side residents are convinced they will benefit.

The Better Government Association spoke with residents and city leaders about the hopes and concerns regarding the new facility.

You can read their full report at illinoisanswers.org.