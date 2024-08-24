Man found shot to death in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on Chicago's South Side on Friday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call, and while touring the area, received an additional call about a person shot.

Officers discovered an unresponsive 35 to 40-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department arrived to treat the victim, who was pronounced on scene.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

