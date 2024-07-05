Man, woman found shot to death in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning, police said.

Police said a man and a woman, whose ages were not immediately known, were found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the South Chicago neighborhood's 3400-block of East 87th Street just after 7 a.m.

The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

