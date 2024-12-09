2 rescued from South Holland house fire, video shows collapsed roof

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were rescued after a south suburban house fire, South Holland Fire Chief Brian Kolash said.
The fire broke out at about 3:15 a.m. in the 17000-block of Louis Avenue, officials said.
Video shows as flames raged through the home's roof.
Two people were inside of the home at the time of the fire.
A man, who is in a wheelchair, was able to escape to the backyard.
A second victim was rescued from a bedroom.
Both were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the home has extensive damage and the roof collapsed.
Chopper 7 was over the scene as daylight showed the extent of the damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.