2 rescued from South Holland house fire, video shows collapsed roof

The fire happened in the 17000-block of Louis Avenue in South Holland, Ill.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were rescued after a south suburban house fire, South Holland Fire Chief Brian Kolash said.

The fire broke out at about 3:15 a.m. in the 17000-block of Louis Avenue, officials said.

Video shows as flames raged through the home's roof.

Two people were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

A man, who is in a wheelchair, was able to escape to the backyard.

A second victim was rescued from a bedroom.

Both were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the home has extensive damage and the roof collapsed.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as daylight showed the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

