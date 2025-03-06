15 injured by 'abnormally' dropped bombs during South Korean military drill

SEOUL -- Fifteen people were injured in an accident in which bombs were "abnormally" dropped by a South Korean fighter jet during an exercise on Thursday, the country's military officials said.

South Koreas Defense Ministry confirmed that eight MK-82 bombs were dropped from an aircraft during a live-fire exercise that took place in the Nogok-ri area of Pocheon, a city that sits between Seoul and the Demilitarized Zone, the fortified border with North Korea.

A Defense Ministry official told reporters in a closed-door briefing that the accident was due to a pilot entering incorrect coordinates.

The ministry confirmed that the training is associated with the annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which are known as "Freedom Shield" and are scheduled to begin March 10.

The fire department said fifteen people were injured, including two who had serious injuries. They are now being treated at a hospital, officials said.

Two residential buildings, a religious service building and a cargo truck were reportedly damage due to the accident as well.

The Korean Air Force said it is investigating the details of the accident and will do its best to compensate for the damage. All live-fire exercises in the current drill were halted until the investigation to determine the exact reason for the accident was finished.

The Freedom Shield joint drills between the U.S. and South Korea will continue as planned from March 10 to 20. The annual drill aims to maintain readiness for regional threats, such as North Korea.