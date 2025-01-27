12-year-old girl dies after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound at South Shore apartment: CPD

A 12-year-old girl dead after she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an apartment in South Shore, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl is dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a South Side home on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. inside a South Shore apartment the girl shared with her family in the 7100-block of South Constance Avenue.

The victim, shot in her abdomen, was transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where she later died.

ABC7 is told that other children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but what led up to the gunfire was not immediately clear.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene, but authorities did not say who it is registered to.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

