Southpaw turns 21: Let the mascot mayhem begin!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most recognizable sports mascots is finally legal at least in mascot years. Southpaw, the fuzzy green mascot of the Chicago White Sox is celebrating his 21st birthday Sunday, June 8 with a party that promises to be as big and bold as the beloved character himself.

The milestone falls on Coca-Cola Family Sunday, adding to the fun at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans can expect balloon artists, face painting, kid-friendly activities and the return of the popular postgame "Kids Run the Bases," weather permitting. Southpaw, who made his debut in 2004, has been a fixture at White Sox games and community events for more than two decades.

As part of his pre-birthday bash, Southpaw does weather and traffic with the ABC7 Morning News Team.

The White Sox will take on the Seattle Mariners as part of the day's festivities.

For more information, visit http://whitesox.com/SouthpawsBirthday.