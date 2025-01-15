Chicago's credit rating drops, S&P Global Ratings announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago's credit rating has dropped.

S &P Global Ratings announced Tuesday the city's general obligation bond rating went from "BBB+" to just "BBB."

That means the credit agency believes the city is more likely to default.

RELATED: Industry groups sue to stop Biden from banning medical debt on credit reports

This comes after months of turmoil in City Hall over Chicago's budget, before the Council finally passed a budget near the end of the year.

The city is pushing back on the downgrade, saying, "Despite the public budget negotiations over the last couple of months, the City's credit fundamentals have not changed, ...and the rating does not accurately reflect the strength of the City's credit or ability to meet its debt and pension obligations."