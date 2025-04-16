Spring into Action: Pet expert shares tips to keep dogs active and healthy

As temperatures rise, it's not just humans who are ready to shake off the winter blues, our pets are as well. Certified animal behavior consultant Steve Dale joined a local segment Wednesday morning, bringing along adoptable pup Koby to share expert advice on getting dogs fit for spring.

From outdoor exercise routines to pest protection, Dale offered practical tips for pet owners. He emphasized easing dogs into activity, especially after a sedentary winter, and reminded viewers to stay vigilant as flea and tick season kicks off.

"Movement is key - just like us, dogs need to stretch those paws," Dale said, encouraging pet parents to make playtime a priority.

For new pet owners, Dale's top advice: patience and consistency. He also teased upcoming events focused on pet wellness and adoption awareness. To read blog, click here.