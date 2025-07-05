Square Roots Festival returns to Lincoln Square with bands, craft brews and family fun

Square Roots Festival 2025 will include live music, craft beer, local food and more in Lincoln Square, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Square Roots returns July 11 through July 13, drawing more than 40,000 attendees to the heart of Lincoln Square to celebrate music, craft beer, local food, and community spirit.

The three-day street fest features more than 50 musical acts, a craft beer showcase, global eats, and interactive family programming. Headline performers include Calexico, Mekons, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists, Alejandro Escovedo, Heartless Bastards, and The Lone Bellow-with dozens of emerging and local artists across four stages.

Square Roots is a premier destination for craft beer lovers, with featured pours from Dovetail, Half Acre, and Tip Top Proper Cocktails, including the fest-exclusive Square Roots Hopfenlager. Local restaurants and food vendors serve up a diverse array of flavors-from bao buns and brisket mac to wood-fired pizza and chocolate s'mores brownies.

The festival is a true neighborhood collaboration, bringing together small businesses, regional partners, artists, and volunteers to support year-round economic and cultural vitality. All proceeds benefit community programs run by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Old Town School of Folk Music, including music scholarships, business education, and public art initiatives.