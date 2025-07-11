24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Hebron, Illinois church damaged by fire after possible lightning strike

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 9:45AM
McHenry County church damaged by fire after possible lightning strike
First responders were at a fire at St. John's Lutheran Church in the village of Hebron after a possible lightning strike.

HEBRON, Ill. (WLS) -- First responders were at a church fire in McHenry County Thursday night.

It happened at St. John's Lutheran Church in the village of Hebron, which is less than two miles from the Illinois, Wisconsin state line.

Don Gritmacker, church council president, said lightning may have potentially hit the church.

"We have a possible lightning strike on the steeple. We don't know that for sure. It has not been confirmed. The structure is sound.

The church official said they also found water damage to parts of the building. This comes as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the area.

