'Star Wars Outlaws' lets you explore the galaxy freely as a scoundrel 

Meet the creators that brought the first open-world "Star Wars" game to life

From Ubisoft and Lucasfilm games comes the first open-world "Star Wars" game: "Star Wars Outlaws."

LOS ANGELES -- "Star Wars Outlaws" is the newest video game set within the iconic franchise. Lucasfilm games hosted a special preview event giving fans the chance to explore the first open world "Star Wars" game.

On The Red Carpet spoke with creators of the game to see how this entry compares to the long history of previous "Star Wars" games. Steve Blank, the Director of Franchise and Content at Lucasfilm, speaks on the timing of the game's release.

"We know fans have been clammering for an open world "Star Wars" title for a long time and it just was a perfect moment essentially," he said. "The stars aligned for the right timing, the right partner, the right fantasy of the scoundrel fantasy."

Outlaws' story takes place between "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." The Empire is at its peak and while the galactic army is distracted with the rebels, the underworld thrives.

We meet Kay Vess, a lone scoundrel, accompanied by her companion Nix, who seeks a way to escape her home planet and be free from the hardships of the underworld.

Narrative Director Navid Khavari talks about the heart of this story.

"Creating characters like Kay Vess this thief, this lone wolf, who's just struggling to make ends meet and goes on this big galactic journey to pull off a heist. Realizing that character is what "Star Wars" is all about."

Jay Rincon is living out his "Star Wars" fantasy. He plays a retired battle droid named ND-5 who tags along with Kay on her journey.

"I've played it for the first time the other night and they had to actually tear me off of it," Rincon said. "Everybody was leaving the building, and I was still going. I had the headphones on, I would've stayed there. I didn't even know people were leaving and they were shutting everything down. I can't wait to play it more"

Play out your "Star Wars" fantasy when "Star Wars Outlaws" releases August 30 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.