Dog dies after escaping, attacking other pet, Steger police say

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban dog died after police said it attacked another dog.

The incident happened last Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 3500-block of John Street, Steger police said.

Police said a dog got loose from its owners residence and began to attack a dog who was tethered in the yard of another home.

The owner of the victim dog said he tried to stop the attack, but it turned around and bit him, police said.

A neighbor saw what was happening and allegedly stabbed the attacking dog with a screwdriver, police said.

The attacking dog ran off. Officers later found it and took it to an animal hospital where it died.

After speaking with the States Attorney's Office and Animal Cruelty Investigators, Steger police said no charges would be sought against the neighbor who allegedly stabbed the dog.

"If anyone was to be charged with anything it would be the deceased dog's owner," a spokesperson for Steger police said.

Police said the attacking dog's owner was in violation of having a dog running at large.

So far, no criminal charges have been pressed.